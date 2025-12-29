Clash of Accusations: India and Pakistan Spar Over Minority Treatment
India has criticized Pakistan for its treatment of minorities, labeling their actions as horrific and systemic. In response, Pakistan has voiced concern over the persecution of minorities in India, specifically highlighting alleged vandalism during Christmas and anti-Muslim campaigns.
In a heated exchange, India condemned Pakistan's 'horrific and systemic victimisation' of minorities, asserting that attempts to finger-point would not obscure the issue. New Delhi's rebuke follows comments from Pakistan regarding the treatment of minorities in India.
External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal firmly rejected Pakistan's assertions, stating that their poor track record in this regard is well-known. This clash highlights the ongoing tensions between the two nations over minority rights.
Responding to media queries, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi countered with concerns over the treatment of minorities in India, citing incidents amid the Christmas celebrations and alleged anti-Muslim campaigns. The exchange underscores the broader regional dynamics at play.
