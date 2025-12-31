From Courtroom Battles to Stunning Overtimes: Today's Sports Highlights

LIV Golf is poised to enter its fifth season without a resolution on its Official World Golf Ranking points application as 2026 approaches, with chairman Trevor Immelman issuing a recent statement.

In legal updates, New England Patriots' WR Stefon Diggs faces charges of strangulation and assault, as reported in Dedham District Court.

On the transfer front, Sporting Kansas City secures defender Justin Reynolds from Chicago Fire, trading a 2028 SuperDraft pick and potential additional funds.

Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets is sidelined for January due to a knee injury following an MRI, and Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews encounters a day-to-day lower-body injury.

Ahead of an anticipated game, the Knicks and Spurs prepare for an NBA Cup final rematch. Meanwhile, the NBA and NHL offered fans thrilling overtime wins with the Sixers and Canadiens sealing victories in dramatic fashion.