Amity University Gurugram: A Beacon of NEP 2020 Excellence

Amity University Gurugram has been awarded the NEP 2020 Implementation Excellence Award 2025 in the Gold Category by the Haryana State Higher Education Council. Recognized for its exemplary execution of the NEP 2020, the university continues to lead in innovation, research-led education, and multidisciplinary learning under strong leadership.

Updated: 01-01-2026 10:49 IST
Amity University Gurugram has been honored with the NEP 2020 Implementation Excellence Award 2025 in the Gold Category by the Haryana State Higher Education Council. Presented by the Hon'ble Education Minister of Haryana, Mahipal Dhanda, this accolade acknowledges the university's outstanding adoption and implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Under the dynamic leadership of Chancellor Dr. Aseem Chauhan, the university has set benchmarks in higher education through strategic reform and innovation. Vice Chancellor Prof. P.B. Sharma's guidance has been pivotal in aligning the institution's initiatives with global standards, reinforcing its role as a leader in academic excellence.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Vikas Madhukar's emphasis on community engagement and a visionary curriculum positions students to excel globally. The university's commitment to experiential learning and industry integration ensures career readiness, solidifying its status as a leading educational institution in Haryana.

