Tezpur University's Turmoil: Enquiry Committee Sparks Hope Amidst Ongoing Protests

Students, teachers, and stakeholders at Tezpur University have applauded the Ministry of Education's decision to form an enquiry committee addressing ongoing issues at the institution, including allegations against Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh. Despite the progress, protests persist until justice is affirmed.

The university, situated along the Brahmaputra's north bank in Assam's Sonitpur district, has faced continuous protests since mid-September over alleged irregularities by Singh. Demonstrators, marking 100 days of agitation with a hunger strike, demand a fair and unbiased inquiry free from political influence.

While stakeholders appreciate interim measures, emphasizing a transparent investigation, they stress that the movement won't cease until justice and favorable outcomes are guaranteed. Massive unrest stems from reports of fiscal mismanagement and environmental degradation, with significant resignations amongst faculty since the protests began.

