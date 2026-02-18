Silver Prices Surge as Participant Bets Increase

On Wednesday, silver prices soared by Rs 7,667, reaching Rs 2,36,450 per kilogram in futures trading, reflecting increased betting activities by participants.

The Multi Commodity Exchange registered a 3.35% hike for March delivery, amid a substantial business turnover of 3,503 lots.

Analysts attributed the surge to fresh positions being built. Meanwhile, global markets witnessed a 3.14% rise in silver prices, trading at USD 75.83 per ounce in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)