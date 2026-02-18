Silver Prices Surge as Participant Bets Increase
Silver prices jumped Rs 7,667 to Rs 2,36,450 per kg on futures trade due to increased participant bets. The Multi Commodity Exchange reported a 3.35% rise for March delivery amidst active contract turnover. Globally, New York recorded a 3.14% increase to USD 75.83 per ounce.
On Wednesday, silver prices soared by Rs 7,667, reaching Rs 2,36,450 per kilogram in futures trading, reflecting increased betting activities by participants.
The Multi Commodity Exchange registered a 3.35% hike for March delivery, amid a substantial business turnover of 3,503 lots.
Analysts attributed the surge to fresh positions being built. Meanwhile, global markets witnessed a 3.14% rise in silver prices, trading at USD 75.83 per ounce in New York.
