Left Menu

Silver Prices Surge as Participant Bets Increase

Silver prices jumped Rs 7,667 to Rs 2,36,450 per kg on futures trade due to increased participant bets. The Multi Commodity Exchange reported a 3.35% rise for March delivery amidst active contract turnover. Globally, New York recorded a 3.14% increase to USD 75.83 per ounce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:58 IST
Silver Prices Surge as Participant Bets Increase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, silver prices soared by Rs 7,667, reaching Rs 2,36,450 per kilogram in futures trading, reflecting increased betting activities by participants.

The Multi Commodity Exchange registered a 3.35% hike for March delivery, amid a substantial business turnover of 3,503 lots.

Analysts attributed the surge to fresh positions being built. Meanwhile, global markets witnessed a 3.14% rise in silver prices, trading at USD 75.83 per ounce in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

 India
2
UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

 India
4
Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026