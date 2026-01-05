Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

A study, carried out by researchers from the Center for Disability Studies and Services at Ahmad Dahlan University in Indonesia and the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion at Hiroshima University in Japan, focuses on a critical gap in disaster risk reduction: children with disabilities are often left out of disaster education despite being among the most vulnerable during emergencies. The research is set in Yogyakarta, a region frequently affected by earthquakes, floods, and volcanic activity, where many schools are located in high-risk areas. The authors argue that if disaster education is not inclusive from an early age, children with disabilities face avoidable and potentially life-threatening risks during disasters.

The Problem with Current Disaster Education

Globally, frameworks such as the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities stress the need for inclusive disaster preparedness. However, in practice, disaster education in schools often remains inaccessible. Lessons are usually lecture-based, rely on abstract concepts, and assume that all students learn and respond in the same way. In Indonesia, although policies promote “disaster-safe schools,” they rarely explain how to adapt teaching for students with disabilities. As a result, many children with disabilities are excluded from evacuation drills, emergency planning, and meaningful learning about how to protect themselves in disasters.

Designing an Inclusive Disaster Program

To address this gap, the researchers developed a disability-inclusive disaster education program based on inclusive education principles, Universal Design for Learning, and the social model of disability. Instead of seeing disability as an individual weakness, the program treats vulnerability as the result of barriers in teaching methods, communication, and school environments. The goal was to make disaster education understandable and practical for all students. The program focused on four key areas of preparedness: disaster knowledge, risk perception, awareness, and readiness to act. Lessons were designed to be interactive, visual, and participatory, allowing students with different abilities to learn together.

How the Study Was Conducted

The study involved 165 students aged 9 to 12 from nine inclusive elementary schools in Yogyakarta. This included students with mild intellectual disabilities, who were the largest disability group in these schools, as well as students without disabilities. The researchers used a quasi-experimental design, comparing an experimental group and a control group. Over five days, the experimental group took part in inclusive disaster education activities such as school safety discussions, mapping evacuation routes, peer tutoring, watching videos, singing songs, and participating in disaster simulations and drills. Materials were simplified, supported with pictures, and explained with teacher and peer assistance. The control group learned disaster-related topics through regular textbook-based lessons using lectures and discussions, without simulations or special adaptations. Questionnaires adapted for children with disabilities were used to measure outcomes, and ethical safeguards such as parental consent and child assent were carefully followed.

What the Results Show

The results clearly show that inclusive disaster education works. Students who joined the inclusive program scored significantly higher than the control group in all four preparedness areas. For students with mild intellectual disabilities, the biggest improvement was in readiness, meaning they were better prepared to act during a disaster. They also showed strong gains in awareness, risk perception, and knowledge. Students without disabilities also benefited greatly, especially in awareness, readiness, and knowledge. These findings show that inclusive teaching does not slow learning down; instead, it strengthens disaster preparedness for everyone. The interactive activities helped students move beyond simply knowing about disasters to understanding risks and feeling confident about what to do in real emergencies.

Why This Study Is Important

The study highlights that inclusive disaster education is not only possible but essential, even in low- and middle-income settings. While the authors note limitations, such as the focus on one region, one disability group, and short-term outcomes, the evidence strongly supports inclusive, participatory approaches. By adapting teaching methods rather than excluding students, schools can improve safety, reduce inequality, and build shared resilience. The study concludes that disability-inclusive disaster education is both a practical strategy and a moral responsibility, ensuring that all children, regardless of ability, are prepared to face disasters safely and confidently