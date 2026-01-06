Legacy of Resilience: Remembering Eva Schloss

Eva Schloss, an Auschwitz survivor and the stepsister of Anne Frank, has passed away at the age of 96. Schloss, who dedicated her life to Holocaust education, was a founding member of the Anne Frank Trust UK and remained its honorary president until her death.

Schloss fled Nazi-occupied Vienna to Amsterdam, where she befriended Anne Frank. After years of hiding and eventual betrayal, she survived Auschwitz and went on to become a tireless educator against hatred and prejudice. She shared her story in various forums including schools, prisons, and international conferences.

Her family shared that Schloss's legacy will be carried on by her writings and educational efforts, which aimed at fostering peace and understanding across diverse communities. Her work with the Anne Frank Trust and other initiatives continue to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)