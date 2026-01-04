Left Menu

Kerala's Battle Against Mandatory K-TET: A Stand for Teachers

The Kerala government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against a verdict mandating the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) for teacher appointments. This move aims to address the potential job threats to nearly 50,000 teachers and seeks exemptions for certain categories. The government emphasizes maintaining educational standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:23 IST
The Kerala government has initiated legal action, seeking a review by the Supreme Court of its mandate requiring the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) for teacher appointments. The state's plea highlights the unique characteristics of Kerala's education system and the challenges this mandate presents, according to Education Minister V Sivankutty.

This petition is crucial as the Supreme Court's decision could impact the employment of approximately 50,000 teachers. The government argues that teachers who were appointed before the introduction of K-TET in 2012 did not have the chance to attain the qualification, which could unfairly jeopardize their careers.

Illustrating the state's educational success prior to K-TET, Sivankutty insists such standardized tests should not be a barrier for teacher promotions or job security. The state seeks exemptions for teachers with higher degrees and aims to assure quality education alongside teacher welfare. The government temporarily halted implementing K-TET guidelines following recent judicial directions.

