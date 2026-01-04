Kerala's Battle Against Mandatory K-TET: A Stand for Teachers

The Kerala government has initiated legal action, seeking a review by the Supreme Court of its mandate requiring the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) for teacher appointments. The state's plea highlights the unique characteristics of Kerala's education system and the challenges this mandate presents, according to Education Minister V Sivankutty.

This petition is crucial as the Supreme Court's decision could impact the employment of approximately 50,000 teachers. The government argues that teachers who were appointed before the introduction of K-TET in 2012 did not have the chance to attain the qualification, which could unfairly jeopardize their careers.

Illustrating the state's educational success prior to K-TET, Sivankutty insists such standardized tests should not be a barrier for teacher promotions or job security. The state seeks exemptions for teachers with higher degrees and aims to assure quality education alongside teacher welfare. The government temporarily halted implementing K-TET guidelines following recent judicial directions.

