Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

A 15-year-old girl tragically died from a suspected heart attack after finishing third in a school marathon, reported officials from Palghar district, Maharashtra.

The incident happened on Saturday during Bharati Academy English School's sports day celebrations in Talasari. Roshni Goswami, a Class X student, experienced breathlessness after the race, fainted, and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, said Principal Rakesh Sharma.

While an accidental death case has been registered, the incident highlights concerns about the safety of school sports events, where high-intensity activities are conducted without adequate medical preparedness.

