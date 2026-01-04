Left Menu

Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

A 15-year-old girl, Roshni Goswami, died from a suspected heart attack after securing third place in a school marathon in Maharashtra. The incident occurred during the school's sports day event and raises concerns about the absence of medical screenings and emergency preparedness in school sports events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl tragically died from a suspected heart attack after finishing third in a school marathon, reported officials from Palghar district, Maharashtra.

The incident happened on Saturday during Bharati Academy English School's sports day celebrations in Talasari. Roshni Goswami, a Class X student, experienced breathlessness after the race, fainted, and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, said Principal Rakesh Sharma.

While an accidental death case has been registered, the incident highlights concerns about the safety of school sports events, where high-intensity activities are conducted without adequate medical preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

