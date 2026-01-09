Tragedy Strikes: Boy Dies in School Construction Mishap

A tragic accident claimed the life of a young student in Odisha's Balasore district. Police reported on Friday that a class 5 student, Prahalad Dhala, died when a cement slab from an under-construction building fell on him at the site of his primary school.

The unfortunate event occurred in Badas village during the midday meal recess on Thursday. Prahalad was reportedly playing near the construction area when the incident occurred. Efforts to save him included transferring him to a community health center and later to Balasore district headquarters hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the tragedy, villagers rallied in protest at the school, blaming the authorities and demanding compensation for Prahalad's family. In response, Baliapal Block Education Officer Jagabandhu Mallik announced an official investigation to address the situation and determine accountability.