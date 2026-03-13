Jeju Air Crash Investigation Expands: Authorities Raid Transport Ministry

South Korean authorities have intensified their investigation into the tragic 2024 Jeju Air crash, executing a raid on the transport ministry seeking answers and accountability.

Efforts to uncover potential regulatory oversights have expanded, following new findings as authorities discovered additional human remains and personal belongings during a recent reinvestigation.

The ongoing probe, involving searches of regional aviation offices and contractors linked to Muan International Airport's construction, underscores a determined commitment to identifying the root causes of the crash that tragically claimed 179 lives.

