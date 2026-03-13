Jeju Air Crash Investigation Expands: Authorities Raid Transport Ministry
The investigation into the 2024 Jeju Air crash intensified as South Korean police raided the transport ministry. The probe, involving the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board, aims to determine if regulatory failures contributed to the disaster at Muan International Airport, which claimed 179 lives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-03-2026 06:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 06:27 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean authorities have intensified their investigation into the tragic 2024 Jeju Air crash, executing a raid on the transport ministry seeking answers and accountability.
Efforts to uncover potential regulatory oversights have expanded, following new findings as authorities discovered additional human remains and personal belongings during a recent reinvestigation.
The ongoing probe, involving searches of regional aviation offices and contractors linked to Muan International Airport's construction, underscores a determined commitment to identifying the root causes of the crash that tragically claimed 179 lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FBI Leads Investigation into Violent Synagogue Incident
US Air Force Refuelling Plane Crash in Iraq Under Investigation
U.S. Launches Broad Investigation into Global Forced Labor Practices
Punjab's Panjiri Scam: Calls for CBI Investigation Amid Controversy
DEA Office Reopens in Dominican Republic Amid Ongoing Investigation