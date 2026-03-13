Left Menu

Cuba's Unexpected Prisoner Release: A Diplomatic Gesture

Cuba announced the upcoming release of 51 prisoners, citing goodwill and relations with the Vatican. The government had previously pardoned thousands. The significance of these releases, which include individuals like dissident José Daniel Ferrer, remains unknown regarding political prisoners. Prisoners Defenders reported 1,214 political prisoners in Cuba as of February 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 13-03-2026 06:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 06:45 IST
Cuba's Unexpected Prisoner Release: A Diplomatic Gesture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

In a surprising move, Cuba's government announced late Thursday its decision to release 51 prisoners. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs attributed the release to fostering goodwill and maintaining strong ties with the Vatican.

The identities of the inmates were not disclosed, but the government confirmed that all had served significant parts of their sentences and showcased good conduct. Historical data reveals that since 2010, Cuba has granted pardons to 9,905 inmates, with an additional 10,000 released over the last three years.

January 2025 saw the release of prominent dissident José Daniel Ferrer, signaling Cuba's ongoing dialogue with the Vatican to free more than 500 prisoners. As of February 2026, Prisoners Defenders reported 1,214 political prisoners in Cuba, though it remains unclear if the upcoming releases include any political detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026