In a surprising move, Cuba's government announced late Thursday its decision to release 51 prisoners. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs attributed the release to fostering goodwill and maintaining strong ties with the Vatican.

The identities of the inmates were not disclosed, but the government confirmed that all had served significant parts of their sentences and showcased good conduct. Historical data reveals that since 2010, Cuba has granted pardons to 9,905 inmates, with an additional 10,000 released over the last three years.

January 2025 saw the release of prominent dissident José Daniel Ferrer, signaling Cuba's ongoing dialogue with the Vatican to free more than 500 prisoners. As of February 2026, Prisoners Defenders reported 1,214 political prisoners in Cuba, though it remains unclear if the upcoming releases include any political detainees.

