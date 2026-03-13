Conflict Escalates: Iran's New Leader Takes Center Stage

In a major development on Thursday, Iran's recently appointed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei broke his silence, vowing relentless battle against Gulf Arab states and threatening to escalate the ongoing conflict. His statements arrive as global energy markets face turmoil, heavily impacting the economy and international travel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Iranian populace directly, suggesting that current conditions could lead to the regime's downfall. This comes amid intensified US and Israeli military actions aimed at destabilizing Iran's government, with thousands of targets hit since the conflict's inception.

Amidst the chaos, oil prices soared past USD 100 per barrel, stoking global economic fears. Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz is a strategic leverage point, further complicating energy security. Meanwhile, displacement issues loom over Iran and Lebanon due to intensified regional military assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)