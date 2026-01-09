Left Menu

Delhi High Court Debates Fee Regulation in Minority Schools

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Directorate of Education and the Lieutenant Governor regarding pleas from minority schools challenging a law requiring government approval for fee hikes. The new Act introduces a transparent committee system for fee regulation, sparking a constitutional debate on minority institutions' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:26 IST
Delhi High Court Debates Fee Regulation in Minority Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is currently addressing a series of pleas from minority schools that challenge the constitutional validity of a newly enacted law mandating government approval for private school fee hikes.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia has issued notices to both the Directorate of Education and the Lieutenant Governor, requesting their responses within six weeks.

The contentious law requires fee hikes to be approved by a three-tier committee, sparking debates over the balance between regulation and minority rights under the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transparency Concerns Shadow Pakistan's Investment Reforms

Transparency Concerns Shadow Pakistan's Investment Reforms

 Pakistan
2
India's forex reserves dropped by USD 9.809 billion to USD 686.801 billion in week to January 2, says RBI.

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 9.809 billion to USD 686.801 billion i...

 Global
3
Storm Goretti Causes Chaos Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti Causes Chaos Across Northern Europe

 Global
4
Digital Deception: The Dark Web of 'White Tiger'

Digital Deception: The Dark Web of 'White Tiger'

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026