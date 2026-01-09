Delhi High Court Debates Fee Regulation in Minority Schools
The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Directorate of Education and the Lieutenant Governor regarding pleas from minority schools challenging a law requiring government approval for fee hikes. The new Act introduces a transparent committee system for fee regulation, sparking a constitutional debate on minority institutions' rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court is currently addressing a series of pleas from minority schools that challenge the constitutional validity of a newly enacted law mandating government approval for private school fee hikes.
A bench consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia has issued notices to both the Directorate of Education and the Lieutenant Governor, requesting their responses within six weeks.
The contentious law requires fee hikes to be approved by a three-tier committee, sparking debates over the balance between regulation and minority rights under the Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump tells NYT: 'It’s up to' Xi what China does in Taiwan
UPDATE 1-Trump says Venezuela does not give China a Taiwan precedent, but 'it's up to' Xi
Lunatic Fringe does not define JNU: Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit
Iran 'does not desire a war but we are ready for it,' says foreign minister
Lunatic Fringe does not define JNU: Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit