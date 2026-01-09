Delhi High Court Debates Fee Regulation in Minority Schools

The Delhi High Court is currently addressing a series of pleas from minority schools that challenge the constitutional validity of a newly enacted law mandating government approval for private school fee hikes.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia has issued notices to both the Directorate of Education and the Lieutenant Governor, requesting their responses within six weeks.

The contentious law requires fee hikes to be approved by a three-tier committee, sparking debates over the balance between regulation and minority rights under the Constitution.

