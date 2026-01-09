Revitalizing Schools: A Call for Community Involvement

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has underscored the importance of transforming schools into dynamic community-rooted entities. Addressing a consultation on the Samagra Shiksha scheme, Pradhan highlighted the collective duty to minimize learning gaps and drop-out rates, while fostering critical thinking among students.

He stressed that although the government should handle education systems and salaries, societal engagement is crucial for operating schools. Pradhan outlined multiple goals, including improvement in learning outcomes, nutritional results, and the simplification of education processes. Ensuring complete enrolment and using technology effectively are also key aims.

Pradhan noted the Samagra Shiksha scheme's significant role in aligning with India's development vision 'Viksit Bharat.' He emphasized leveraging state experiences to build a fairer society through education and reiterated the community's role in framing a future-ready education system.

