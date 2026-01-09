Tripura's Educational Leap: Plans for a Health University Unveiled

On Friday, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed government plans to establish a new health university in the northeastern state. This initiative aims to enhance Tripura's existing educational framework, which includes three medical colleges, a dental science college, and several nursing institutions. The proposed university seeks to centralize and expand healthcare education.

Currently, the medical colleges in Tripura offer 350 MBBS courses, with potential for growth pending increased seat allocations at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC). The state awaits approval from the Centre to expand these educational opportunities, reflecting a significant step toward improved healthcare education infrastructure.

Moreover, Saha emphasized the broader vision for Tripura to evolve into a pivotal educational hub, benefiting from institutions like the National Forensic Science University and Indian Institute of Information Technology. This strategy coincides with the success of the recent 'Prabashi Tripurabashi Summit', which attracted 70 investors keen to invest in the state's promising growth potential.