Tripura's Educational Leap: Plans for a Health University Unveiled

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced plans for a new health university. This institution aims to expand state medical education, currently comprising three medical colleges, a dental science college, and three nursing colleges. Saha highlighted the state's ambition to become an educational hub, attracting investors and entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:53 IST
On Friday, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed government plans to establish a new health university in the northeastern state. This initiative aims to enhance Tripura's existing educational framework, which includes three medical colleges, a dental science college, and several nursing institutions. The proposed university seeks to centralize and expand healthcare education.

Currently, the medical colleges in Tripura offer 350 MBBS courses, with potential for growth pending increased seat allocations at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC). The state awaits approval from the Centre to expand these educational opportunities, reflecting a significant step toward improved healthcare education infrastructure.

Moreover, Saha emphasized the broader vision for Tripura to evolve into a pivotal educational hub, benefiting from institutions like the National Forensic Science University and Indian Institute of Information Technology. This strategy coincides with the success of the recent 'Prabashi Tripurabashi Summit', which attracted 70 investors keen to invest in the state's promising growth potential.

