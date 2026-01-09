Left Menu

Punjab Pioneers India's First Policy for Digital Universities

Punjab Cabinet approved India's first policy allowing private institutions to set up fully digital universities in the state. The Punjab Private Digital Open Universities Policy, 2026, aligns with UGC standards and aims to enhance accessible, affordable quality education, establishing Punjab as a digital learning hub.

Punjab has taken a significant step towards revolutionizing higher education by approving a comprehensive policy for digital universities. The Punjab Private Digital Open Universities Policy, 2026, was sanctioned by the state cabinet under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership.

This landmark policy enables private institutions to establish entirely digital universities, offering flexible, online learning solutions while adhering to UGC Regulations, 2020. A pioneer in India, Punjab sets a new standard against which other states might model their approach to digital education.

The policy's implementation aims to close the gap between traditional degree acquisition and online skills learning. It provides a seamless, legally compliant educational experience, with degrees recognized across relevant standards, thus benefiting students and professionals in the fields of IT, business, and beyond.

