Mission Pragati: Empowering Punjab's Youth for Competitive Success

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced 'Mission Pragati,' a new initiative offering free academic and physical training to prepare rural and meritorious youth for competitive exams. The program, utilizing existing infrastructure to minimize costs, emphasizes mentorship and aims to transform job seekers into job providers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhatinda | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has unveiled 'Mission Pragati,' an initiative targeting the empowerment of the state's youth. This program offers free academic and physical training to prepare young individuals for future competitive exams, taking into account both academic knowledge and physical readiness.

In a move to make coaching accessible to rural and financially constrained students, the program utilizes the district library for training sessions, aiding aspirants targeting the Services Selection Board, police, and armed forces. Experienced Punjab Police trainers are engaged to provide comprehensive preparation.

Mission Pragati hinges on a 'youth helping youth' model, where candidates share their exam experiences to guide peers. The program aligns with the state government's goal to develop job providers, not just seekers, fostering holistic youth development.

