Education Transformed: AI's Role in Shaping Future Learning

The Reliance Foundation and Central Square Foundation recently hosted a significant dialogue on reimagining education systems using artificial intelligence for equitable and scalable learning outcomes.

Taking place at Jio Institute in Navi Mumbai, the event served as an official pre-summit dialogue for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, with over 50 leaders from philanthropy, edtech, academia, and the private sector participating.

Speakers emphasized AI's transformative potential in personalizing education and the critical role of philanthropy in driving systemic changes, ensuring technological innovations translate into meaningful learning gains. Key insights from this discussion will influence national and global educational strategies.