Middle East Crisis: Tensions Escalate as Global Markets React

As tensions rise in the Middle East, the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States enters its second week, resulting in considerable human toll and market disruptions. Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed to maintain the closure of the Strait of Hormuz while urging neighboring nations to shut down U.S. bases or face potential retaliation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a news conference, emphasized Israel's stance on the military conflict and hinted at leadership changes in Iran. The possibility of a prolonged energy supply disruption has heightened global oil prices and negatively impacted U.S. and Asian stock markets.

On the domestic front, President Trump maintains that escalating oil prices might benefit the U.S. economy. However, his statements have sparked criticism from Democrats. With incomplete information on civilian casualties and war strategy, public discontent grows over the war's impact on American lives and the overarching Middle East conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)