'Unity or Assimilation?' - New Law Aims to Unify China's Ethnic Groups
China has enacted a law promoting 'shared' national identity among its ethnic groups, a move critics claim may suppress minority identities. Officially recognizing 56 ethnic groups, the law emphasizes Mandarin's prominence and seeks integration through education and culture, raising concerns of forced assimilation into the Han majority.
China's legislature has passed a contentious law aimed at fostering a 'shared' national identity among the country's 55 ethnic minority groups. Some critics suggest that the new legislation endangers minority identities by promoting assimilation under the majority Han Chinese culture.
This law, titled 'Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress,' aims to solidify national unity and propagate the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, with the Communist Party at its helm. It was approved by nearly unanimous consent during the National People's Congress meeting.
The legislation, which comes into effect on July 1, mandates Mandarin as the primary language of instruction across schools and government affairs and seeks to integrate ethnic groups through various policies, potentially compromising cultural diversity.
