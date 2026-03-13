'Unity or Assimilation?' - New Law Aims to Unify China's Ethnic Groups

China's legislature has passed a contentious law aimed at fostering a 'shared' national identity among the country's 55 ethnic minority groups. Some critics suggest that the new legislation endangers minority identities by promoting assimilation under the majority Han Chinese culture.

This law, titled 'Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress,' aims to solidify national unity and propagate the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, with the Communist Party at its helm. It was approved by nearly unanimous consent during the National People's Congress meeting.

The legislation, which comes into effect on July 1, mandates Mandarin as the primary language of instruction across schools and government affairs and seeks to integrate ethnic groups through various policies, potentially compromising cultural diversity.

