French Officer Killed in Northern Iraq Attack Amid Rising Tensions
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned a drone attack in northern Iraq's Erbil region, which killed a French officer and injured six soldiers. The attack targeted French troops involved in counter-terrorism efforts. Increasing drone attacks by Iraqi Shi'ite militants on U.S. interests have heightened tensions in the region.
Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, has strongly condemned a drone attack in northern Iraq's Erbil region that resulted in the death of a French officer and injuries to several soldiers.
The attack, which targeted French troops participating in counter-terrorism training, highlights increasing regional tensions. It comes amidst a surge of similar assaults by Iraqi Shi'ite militants against U.S. interests, as confirmed by security sources.
Macron reiterated France's commitment to fighting ISIS in Iraq, stressing that French forces are strictly there to combat terrorism. Meanwhile, France is deploying naval reinforcements to support allies in the volatile Middle East.
