Svitolina's Stunning Victory Paves Way to Indian Wells Semi-Finals
Elina Svitolina defeated Iga Swiatek to reach the Indian Wells semi-finals. Despite a tough second set, Svitolina regained control to win 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka evidenced her mental strength by overcoming Victoria Mboko in straight sets to advance to the semi-finals as well.
Elina Svitolina delivered a remarkable 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Iga Swiatek, securing her spot in the Indian Wells semi-finals on Thursday. The Ukrainian player capitalized on Swiatek's five double faults to win the first set in 38 minutes.
Despite Swiatek's resurgence in the second set, Svitolina regained dominance in a tightly-contested third set to close out the match with confidence. This marks Svitolina's first return to the semi-finals at Indian Wells in seven years.
Simultaneously, world number one Aryna Sabalenka showcased her mental fortitude, defeating Victoria Mboko 7-6(0), 6-4, securing a semi-final berth. Sabalenka commended the tenacity of young players like Mboko, while she prepares to face Linda Noskova next.
(With inputs from agencies.)
