Prabowo Subianto's Strategic Visit to South Korea: A New Era of Bilateral Cooperation

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled for a state visit to South Korea from March 31 to April 2, as announced by South Korea's presidential Blue House on Friday. The high-profile visit aims to bolster collaborative efforts between the two nations.

During his visit, President Prabowo is expected to engage in discussions with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Both leaders are set to explore ways to enhance cooperation in significant sectors such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure development, shipbuilding, and nuclear power.

The agenda will also cover topics like energy conversion and cultural exchanges, highlighting the diverse range of shared interests between the two countries. This visit marks a pivotal moment in strengthening bilateral relations and strategic partnerships.