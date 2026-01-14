Left Menu

AI Platform Classview.AI Revolutionizes Classroom Insight

Classview.AI by Innovartan Technologies is transforming classroom teaching into measurable insights using AI technology. This platform aims to provide continuous, objective analysis of lectures to enhance educational accountability and delivery through personalized feedback and data-driven insights. It has been well-received in pilot schools, significantly improving lesson clarity and student engagement.

Innovartan Technologies has launched Classview.AI, an AI-driven platform that offers unparalleled insight into classroom teaching by converting educational activities into actionable intelligence. Despite significant investments in teacher training, the essence of classroom delivery often remains unnoticed and unquantified. Classview.AI seeks to fill this gap.

The platform employs a proprietary AI system that uses classroom cameras to evaluate lectures on academic coverage, communication quality, and overall teaching effectiveness. Teachers receive tailored feedback to enhance their delivery, while school leaders gain valuable insights into the quality of instruction across various metrics.

Endorsed by education professionals, Classview.AI has already demonstrated successful adoption in pilot projects across several schools, leading to improved lesson clarity and increased student engagement. Innovartan plans to further expand its capabilities, offering a personalized learning companion for students based on classroom insights.

