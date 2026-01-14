AI Innovator Vineeta Garg Wins World Education Medal

In a landmark achievement, Delhi-based educator Vineeta Garg was awarded the prestigious World Education Medal for her pioneering efforts in integrating artificial intelligence into education. The accolade acknowledges her success in promoting inclusive learning through her initiative, EmpowerED with AI.

Garg's program has transformed educational opportunities for over 800,000 students by democratizing AI learning, especially for those in rural areas and students with special needs. Her efforts have led students to develop award-winning AI projects presented to prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The World Education Medal, initiated by HP Inc, celebrates prominent educators who drive change using AI. Alongside Garg, medalists in other categories included Rebecca Winthrop from the US and Valeria Palacios Cruz from Mexico, recognizing their significant contributions to AI in education globally.

