AI Innovator Vineeta Garg Wins World Education Medal

Delhi-based educator Vineeta Garg wins the World Education Medal for utilizing AI to enhance inclusion in education. Her initiative, EmpowerED with AI, has impacted over 800,000 students. The award celebrates global visionaries in education, with categories for Educators, Leaders, and Students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:42 IST
In a landmark achievement, Delhi-based educator Vineeta Garg was awarded the prestigious World Education Medal for her pioneering efforts in integrating artificial intelligence into education. The accolade acknowledges her success in promoting inclusive learning through her initiative, EmpowerED with AI.

Garg's program has transformed educational opportunities for over 800,000 students by democratizing AI learning, especially for those in rural areas and students with special needs. Her efforts have led students to develop award-winning AI projects presented to prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The World Education Medal, initiated by HP Inc, celebrates prominent educators who drive change using AI. Alongside Garg, medalists in other categories included Rebecca Winthrop from the US and Valeria Palacios Cruz from Mexico, recognizing their significant contributions to AI in education globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

