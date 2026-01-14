Left Menu

Burkina Faso Football Coach Dismissed After AFCON Exit

Burkina Faso has dismissed coach Brama Traore following their early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite reaching second place in their group, they were defeated by Ivory Coast in the knockout round. The decision reflects unmet objectives and disappointment among supporters and sport stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:41 IST
Burkina Faso Football Coach Dismissed After AFCON Exit
Burkina Faso has terminated the contract of their national football coach, Brama Traore, after the team's disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Traore became the second coach to be let go following a premature exit from the tournament.

The Burkinabe Football Federation announced the decision after thorough analysis revealed that the team's results fell markedly short of expectations. Although the team advanced to second place in their group, they suffered a decisive 3-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in the round of 16.

The federation cited the team's failure to meet the semi-final target set before the 2025 AFCON as a contributing factor. Traore's departure follows that of Tunisia's Sami Trabelsi, who was also dismissed after his team's round of 16 elimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

