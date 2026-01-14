Left Menu

Controversial Cut-off: NEET-PG Decision Sparks Outcry in Medical Community

The NBEMS's decision to drastically reduce the NEET-PG cut-off percentiles has drawn severe criticism from medical associations. The change may compromise healthcare quality by allowing candidates with lower scores, raising concerns about the future of India's medical education system and the credibility of healthcare professionals.

In an unprecedented move, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has drastically reduced the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025, sparking outrage across the medical community. Critics argue this could dangerously lower the standards of future specialists and degrade healthcare quality in India.

Medical bodies such as FAIMA and FORDA have vehemently opposed the change, urging the government to withdraw its decision to maintain the sanctity of the examination. They argue that allowing candidates with significantly low scores will compromise the integrity of the medical profession and could pose risks to patient safety.

Proponents argue that the revised cut-offs will prevent seat wastage and utilize educational resources effectively. Meanwhile, associations are prepared to intensify protests unless the decision is reversed, emphasizing the potential threat to the credibility of medical professionals and institutions.

