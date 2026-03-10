Budget 2026 Boosts India’s Telescope Infrastructure, Experts Discuss Capacity Expansion

Astronomy experts from across India discussed strategies to strengthen telescope infrastructure and scientific capacity during a breakout session on Telescope Infrastructure Facilities at the Post Budget Webinar 2026–27 titled “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People.”

The session focused on expanding India’s astronomy ecosystem, improving research infrastructure, and bridging geographical, gender and generational gaps in science and technology.

PM Modi Calls for Expanding STEM Opportunities

Addressing the inaugural session of the webinar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need to expand opportunities in STEM fields for youth and women and highlighted the importance of reaching remote regions to build an innovation-driven India.

Experts noted that the Union Budget 2026–27 provides significant support for building advanced scientific infrastructure, which could accelerate India’s capabilities in astronomy, astrophysics and futuristic technologies.

Four Major Telescope Facilities Announced

The Budget announced four major telescope infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening India’s mega-science capabilities:

National Large Solar Telescope (NLST) – to be built at Merak, Ladakh

National Large Optical-Infrared Telescope (NLOT) – to be established at Hanle, Ladakh

Upgraded Himalayan Chandra Telescope (uHCT) – also at Hanle, Ladakh

COSMOS-2 Planetarium – India’s second LED Dome planetarium, to be built at Amaravati

These facilities are expected to significantly enhance India’s ability to conduct high-resolution observations of the Sun, distant galaxies and cosmic phenomena.

Focus on Mega-Science Infrastructure

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, addressing the concluding session, highlighted the government’s efforts to create advanced instrumentation and world-class research infrastructure across the country.

He expressed confidence that large-aperture telescopes and advanced observational facilities would enable transformative discoveries in astronomy and astrophysics in the coming decades.

Strengthening India’s Astronomy Ecosystem

DST Secretary Prof. Abhay Karandikar said the discussions would help develop a framework for effective utilisation of budgetary support to elevate India’s astronomy infrastructure to global standards.

The session was moderated by Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), who emphasised the need to consolidate India’s mega-science ecosystem and promote indigenous technological development.

Collaboration Between Academia and Industry

The panel included leading experts from research institutions and industry:

Prof. Jayaram Chengalur, Director, TIFR

Prof. A. N. Ramaprakash, Scientist, IUCAA

Dr. K. Sankarasubramanian, Scientist, ISRO

B. M. Raghavendra, Larsen & Toubro

Prof. Ajit Kembhavi, Former Director, IUCAA

The discussions highlighted the importance of industry participation, indigenous technology development and collaboration among academia, research institutions and the private sector to build world-class telescope facilities.

Inspiring Future Astronomers

Experts concluded that the proposed infrastructure projects would strengthen India’s global leadership in astronomy and astrophysics, while also inspiring the next generation of astronomers, engineers and space scientists.

They stressed that expanding telescope infrastructure across regions and institutions would help broaden participation in space science and accelerate scientific innovation in India.