Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: IIT-Kanpur Mourns Loss of Promising Scholar

Ramswroop Ishram, a 25-year-old PhD scholar of IIT-Kanpur's Earth Sciences department, allegedly died by suicide. Preliminary investigations reveal a history of mental health struggles. The incident follows another student death on campus, raising concerns at the prestigious institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 20-01-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 19:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: IIT-Kanpur Mourns Loss of Promising Scholar
  • Country:
  • India

A PhD scholar from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, identified as Ramswroop Ishram, tragically died on Tuesday after allegedly jumping from a residential building's sixth floor on campus, according to police reports.

Authorities indicate that Ishram, who had been suffering from prolonged depression and anxiety, had sought counseling several times. He was living with his wife and young daughter in the New SBRA Building at the time of the incident.

This incident follows closely behind another student's death, raising alarms about student welfare and mental health at the institution. IIT-Kanpur has expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a promising researcher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

 Global
2
New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future

New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future

 Chile
3
Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global
4
Chile's Presidential Cabinet: New Era of Economic and Political Shifts

Chile's Presidential Cabinet: New Era of Economic and Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026