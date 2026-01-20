Tragedy Strikes Again: IIT-Kanpur Mourns Loss of Promising Scholar

A PhD scholar from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, identified as Ramswroop Ishram, tragically died on Tuesday after allegedly jumping from a residential building's sixth floor on campus, according to police reports.

Authorities indicate that Ishram, who had been suffering from prolonged depression and anxiety, had sought counseling several times. He was living with his wife and young daughter in the New SBRA Building at the time of the incident.

This incident follows closely behind another student's death, raising alarms about student welfare and mental health at the institution. IIT-Kanpur has expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a promising researcher.

(With inputs from agencies.)