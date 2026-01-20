Left Menu

Mizoram Achieves 100% Tap Connection Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Mizoram has successfully provided potable drinking water to all rural households, schools, and Anganwadi centres through the Jal Jeevan Mission. Chaired by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, the State Water and Sanitation Mission meeting reviewed the completion of 852 projects. Challenges faced and solutions required were discussed among officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:49 IST
Mizoram Achieves 100% Tap Connection Under Jal Jeevan Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram has achieved a significant milestone by ensuring potable drinking water for all rural households, schools, and Anganwadi centres through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), according to officials.

This accomplishment was highlighted during a meeting of the State Water and Sanitation Mission Apex Committee, chaired by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena. The committee reviewed both completed and ongoing projects under the JJM scheme.

Officials noted that 852 projects have been implemented, successfully covering all villages with tap connections. The meeting also focused on addressing challenges and fostering inter-departmental coordination for effective project execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
2
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
4
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026