Mizoram Achieves 100% Tap Connection Under Jal Jeevan Mission
Mizoram has successfully provided potable drinking water to all rural households, schools, and Anganwadi centres through the Jal Jeevan Mission. Chaired by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, the State Water and Sanitation Mission meeting reviewed the completion of 852 projects. Challenges faced and solutions required were discussed among officials.
Mizoram has achieved a significant milestone by ensuring potable drinking water for all rural households, schools, and Anganwadi centres through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), according to officials.
This accomplishment was highlighted during a meeting of the State Water and Sanitation Mission Apex Committee, chaired by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena. The committee reviewed both completed and ongoing projects under the JJM scheme.
Officials noted that 852 projects have been implemented, successfully covering all villages with tap connections. The meeting also focused on addressing challenges and fostering inter-departmental coordination for effective project execution.
