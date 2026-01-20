Left Menu

DGP Nalin Prabhat's Ganderbal Security Revamp

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat assessed security and operational readiness in Ganderbal, emphasizing counter-terrorism and safety for upcoming celebrations. He urged firmness against threats to peace and praised local police for their dedication in ensuring regional stability.

Updated: 20-01-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:54 IST
Security Scenario
Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat conducted an in-depth review of the security and operational readiness of Jammu & Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The meeting, held at the District Police Office, focused on evaluating the current security landscape and the district's operational capabilities.

During the session, key issues such as law and order, counter-terrorism strategies, crime control, and security for Republic Day were thoroughly examined. Prabhat emphasized the need for heightened vigilance, strategic security planning, and intelligence-driven operations to guarantee a peaceful celebration.

The DGP instructed officers to address anti-national activities decisively to uphold public safety and tranquility. Praising the Ganderbal Police's efforts, he called for continued commitment to law enforcement and ensuring a secure environment for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

