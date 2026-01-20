Turkish-Kurdish Tensions Flare Amid Border Protests and Flag Burning

The Turkish government initiated an inquiry on Tuesday into the burning of its national flag by pro-Kurdish protesters at the Syrian border. These demonstrations coincided with clashes between Syrian government forces and Kurdish-led troops, escalating tensions in the region.

After significant territorial gains, Syrian forces pushed further into Kurdish-controlled northeast areas. Turkey, a major ally of Syria's government, regards the Kurdish-led SDF as terrorists and is pressing for their integration into Syrian state structures under a 2025 treaty.

Amid border tensions, Turkish law enforcement utilized water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters. Investigations are ongoing, with Turkish officials committed to a strong response, framing these acts as attempts to destabilize Turkey's commitment to peace.

