U.S. Departure from WHO Sparks Global Health Concerns

The United States is set to officially exit the World Health Organization, potentially impacting both national and global health initiatives. This decision, criticized by experts and violated U.S. law, poses significant challenges for WHO's operations and U.S. health diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:00 IST
The United States is poised to officially sever ties with the World Health Organization (WHO), a move that has drawn widespread criticism from global health experts and raised significant legal concerns. President Donald Trump's administration announced the decision, citing dissatisfaction with the WHO's pandemic response.

The departure, effective this week, comes amid allegations from the U.S. State Department that the WHO has cost the United States trillions of dollars with inadequate disease management. The withdrawal process involves a complex legal procedure, including the settlement of $260 million owed in fees.

The absence of U.S. funding has led the WHO to implement drastic budget cuts, halving its management team and reducing its workforce by around 25%. Health experts warn that this could undermine global health security, posing risks to disease detection and response systems worldwide.

