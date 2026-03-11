Left Menu

Supreme Court Allows Life Support Withdrawal for Comatose Harish Rana

The Supreme Court approved the withdrawal of life support for Harish Rana, in a coma since a 2013 fall. The court recognized the improbability of recovery after extensive medical interventions. Rana’s family recounts his active past, as the court emphasizes ethical withdrawal of futile medical treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court permitted the withdrawal of life support for Harish Rana, who has been in a coma since a tragic accident in 2013. The court ruled that the prospects of recovery are negligible, highlighting the ethical necessity of passive euthanasia in this case.

Harish Rana, a Ghaziabad native and active sports enthusiast, sustained a severe brain injury from a fall which left him incapacitated. Despite rigorous medical interventions over the years, including treatments at AIIMS Delhi, his condition showed no signs of improvement, compelling family and healthcare professionals to consider alternative actions.

The court's decision reflects medical board findings that continued treatment merely prolongs a biological existence without recovery. Rana's brother, Ashish, and their family have stood by him throughout this ordeal, acknowledging his past zeal for life but accepting medical realities. The case underscores the emotional and ethical complexities faced by families and the medical community in end-of-life care decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

