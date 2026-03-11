Left Menu

Diplomatic Shift: Spain Recalls Ambassador from Israel

Spain has decided to withdraw its ambassador from Israel, with the move becoming effective according to the official state gazette. The embassy in Tel Aviv will now be overseen by a chargé d'affaires, as confirmed by a source in the Foreign Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a significant diplomatic shift, the Spanish government has decided to withdraw its ambassador from Israel. This decision was officially recorded in the state gazette published on Wednesday.

With the ambassador recalled, Spain's embassy in Tel Aviv will now be managed by a chargé d'affaires, a move confirmed by a source within the Foreign Ministry.

This change in diplomatic personnel indicates a potential recalibration of Spain's foreign policy stance in the region.

