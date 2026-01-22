Student Protest Erupts Over Fee Hikes at Delhi University

The All India Students' Association's Delhi University unit mounted a demonstration on Thursday, protesting what they viewed as unwarranted and frequent fee hikes.

The group, backed by the left, argued that these increases could make higher education inaccessible for marginalized communities. A recent university notification revealed a rise in DU's fee share to Rs 4,100 from Rs 3,500 within just six months, adding to a 20% hike declared in July.

Student leaders have met with university officials, seeking a reversal of the increase, and have criticized the administration for prioritizing a market-driven approach over inclusive education, viewing these changes as commodifying learning and risking the exclusion of poorer students.

(With inputs from agencies.)