Left Menu

Student Protest Erupts Over Fee Hikes at Delhi University

The All India Students' Association at Delhi University protested against repeated fee hikes. They claim these hikes make education inaccessible for marginalized students. The fees were increased by 17% within six months, prompting students to demand a rollback, citing concerns about education turning into a paid service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:03 IST
Student Protest Erupts Over Fee Hikes at Delhi University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Students' Association's Delhi University unit mounted a demonstration on Thursday, protesting what they viewed as unwarranted and frequent fee hikes.

The group, backed by the left, argued that these increases could make higher education inaccessible for marginalized communities. A recent university notification revealed a rise in DU's fee share to Rs 4,100 from Rs 3,500 within just six months, adding to a 20% hike declared in July.

Student leaders have met with university officials, seeking a reversal of the increase, and have criticized the administration for prioritizing a market-driven approach over inclusive education, viewing these changes as commodifying learning and risking the exclusion of poorer students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global
2
Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

 Global
3
Washington Welcomes Iraq's Initiative on ISIS Detainment

Washington Welcomes Iraq's Initiative on ISIS Detainment

 United States
4
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026