Campus Chaos: Ragging Incident Sparks Police Action

An FIR has been registered against 22 students and an outsider following allegations of ragging and assault at the Akash Group of Institutions, police reported on Friday.

Police have apprehended three suspects and are working to capture the remaining students involved in the January 14 incident. The complaint, filed by Midhun Madhavan, head of the admissions department, details how first-year students were harassed and forced to perform menial tasks.

The ragging continued despite warnings, culminating in a confrontation on January 15 which escalated to an assault involving rods and sticks. Charges have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Karnataka Education Act with further investigations ongoing.

