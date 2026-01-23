Left Menu

Campus Chaos: Ragging Incident Sparks Police Action

An FIR was filed against 22 students and an outsider for ragging and assault at Akash Group of Institutions. Three arrests have been made. The incident involved abusing first-year students and an altercation that escalated into violence when the student authority intervened, leading to criminal charges.

Updated: 23-01-2026 10:40 IST
An FIR has been registered against 22 students and an outsider following allegations of ragging and assault at the Akash Group of Institutions, police reported on Friday.

Police have apprehended three suspects and are working to capture the remaining students involved in the January 14 incident. The complaint, filed by Midhun Madhavan, head of the admissions department, details how first-year students were harassed and forced to perform menial tasks.

The ragging continued despite warnings, culminating in a confrontation on January 15 which escalated to an assault involving rods and sticks. Charges have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Karnataka Education Act with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

