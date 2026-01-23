Delhi High Court Upholds Cash Support for Student Uniforms

The Delhi High Court has upheld the city administration's strategy to provide direct financial assistance to students in private schools under Economically Weaker Section and disadvantaged categories for purchasing uniforms. This decision is aimed at mitigating logistical challenges associated with direct uniform procurement.

The court's ruling modifies a prior directive, supporting a 'Direct Benefit Transfer' system deemed consistent with the Right To Education Act. The bench underscored the urgency of timely availability of uniforms for students, emphasizing the inefficiency of individual processing for each student's uniform order.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Subramonium Prasad, highlighted the need for prompt fund distribution to ensure students have uniforms before the academic year begins. This decision counters earlier petitions calling for in-kind distribution, focusing instead on effective delivery through monetary support.

