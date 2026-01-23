Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Cash Support for Student Uniforms

The Delhi High Court approved the government's policy to provide cash aid directly to private school students from Economically Weaker Section and disadvantaged groups for purchasing uniforms. The court interpreted the move as aligning with the Right To Education Act, offering prompt uniform availability without challenging procurement logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:06 IST
The Delhi High Court has upheld the city administration's strategy to provide direct financial assistance to students in private schools under Economically Weaker Section and disadvantaged categories for purchasing uniforms. This decision is aimed at mitigating logistical challenges associated with direct uniform procurement.

The court's ruling modifies a prior directive, supporting a 'Direct Benefit Transfer' system deemed consistent with the Right To Education Act. The bench underscored the urgency of timely availability of uniforms for students, emphasizing the inefficiency of individual processing for each student's uniform order.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Subramonium Prasad, highlighted the need for prompt fund distribution to ensure students have uniforms before the academic year begins. This decision counters earlier petitions calling for in-kind distribution, focusing instead on effective delivery through monetary support.

