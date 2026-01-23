Blaze in Ghaseda: School Holiday Prevents Tragedy
A fire erupted at the Girls' High School in Ghaseda village, Nuh district, damaging mid-day meal supplies, computers, and important records. The incident occurred in the school's mid-day meal room and is suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit. Officials confirmed no injuries as it was a school holiday.
In a fortunate turn of events, a potentially disastrous fire at a girls' school in Ghaseda village did not result in any injuries due to a school holiday. The blaze occurred on Friday at the Girls' High School located in Nuh district, authorities reported.
The fire broke out in the mid-day meal room, filled with rations, utensils, and important items like computers and government records. Firefighters were dispatched swiftly and managed to extinguish the flames, although the room sustained significant damage.
Initial investigations by the police suggest an electrical short circuit might be to blame. However, investigations continue to determine the precise cause of the blaze, which wreaked havoc on school property.
