Odisha's Green Guardians: Battling the Blaze - Forest Fire Prevention Efforts Unveiled

Odisha's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, revealed that 4,609 hectares of forests were affected by fires last year, with significant damage in several divisions. To combat this, the government allocated funds for preventive measures and invested in technology and trained personnel to effectively manage and suppress forest fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:39 IST
In a recent assembly session, Odisha's Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia unveiled alarming statistics, revealing that 4,609 hectares of forestland succumbed to fires last year. The Nabarangpur forest division bore the brunt, losing 644.53 hectares to the flames, followed by notable damage in Khariar and Phulbani divisions.

In a proactive stride against forest fires, the Odisha government allocated Rs 12.81 crore for fire prevention efforts in the fiscal year 2024-25. An additional Rs 4 crore was earmarked for soil moisture conservation and reforestation. As part of the preventive strategy, fire lines have been demarcated and awareness campaigns launched to educate locals on fire safety.

Moreover, Singkhuntia highlighted the technological and logistical advancements made to tackle wildfires. A network of 334 fire protection squads equipped with modern firefighting gear has been established. The installation of AI cameras in Simlipal and the creation of 24x7 control rooms underscore efforts to bolster Odisha's wildfire response capability.

