Waymo's Robotaxi Dilemma: NTSB Investigates School Bus Incidents

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into self-driving car company Waymo, following reports that its robotaxis have unlawfully passed stopped school buses on at least 19 occasions since the school year began in Austin, Texas.

Waymo, a part of Alphabet, initiated a recall of more than 3,000 vehicles in December. This recall was aimed at updating faulty software that caused the vehicles to maneuver past school buses stopping to load or unload students, thus posing a significant crash risk.

Concurrent to the NTSB investigation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its own probe in October to scrutinize the behavior of Waymo vehicles near school buses.

