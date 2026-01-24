Left Menu

Waymo's Robotaxi Dilemma: NTSB Investigates School Bus Incidents

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Waymo's self-driving cars after 19 incidents where robotaxis illegally passed stopped school buses in Austin, Texas. The probe follows a recall of over 3,000 vehicles in December to correct software issues that heightened crash risks near school buses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 03:31 IST
Waymo's Robotaxi Dilemma: NTSB Investigates School Bus Incidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into self-driving car company Waymo, following reports that its robotaxis have unlawfully passed stopped school buses on at least 19 occasions since the school year began in Austin, Texas.

Waymo, a part of Alphabet, initiated a recall of more than 3,000 vehicles in December. This recall was aimed at updating faulty software that caused the vehicles to maneuver past school buses stopping to load or unload students, thus posing a significant crash risk.

Concurrent to the NTSB investigation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its own probe in October to scrutinize the behavior of Waymo vehicles near school buses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026