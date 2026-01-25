Celebrating Excellence: Padma Shri Honors in Indian Education

Former UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti have been awarded the Padma Shri, acknowledging their significant contributions to the education sector.

Kumar expressed gratitude, highlighting the award as a testament to nationwide efforts towards a more inclusive and flexible higher education system, guided by the National Education Policy 2020.

Kamakoti emphasized that the honor motivates further contributions towards national development goals, while Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded both as transformative figures in Indian education.