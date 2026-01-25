Celebrating Excellence: Padma Shri Honors in Indian Education
Former UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti receive the Padma Shri for their contributions to education, reflecting a collective national effort to enhance higher education in India. Their recognition underscores the impact of the National Education Policy 2020 and the vision for 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'.
Former UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti have been awarded the Padma Shri, acknowledging their significant contributions to the education sector.
Kumar expressed gratitude, highlighting the award as a testament to nationwide efforts towards a more inclusive and flexible higher education system, guided by the National Education Policy 2020.
Kamakoti emphasized that the honor motivates further contributions towards national development goals, while Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded both as transformative figures in Indian education.