Left Menu

Wildlife Smugglers Nabbed With Leopard Skin in Srinagar

Four suspected wildlife smugglers were arrested in Srinagar with a leopard skin. Acting on a tip-off, police raided their hotel room. The group, including family members, were negotiating the sale of the skin for lakhs. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, was registered against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-01-2026 01:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 01:22 IST
Wildlife Smugglers Nabbed With Leopard Skin in Srinagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on wildlife crime, police in Srinagar arrested four suspects found with a leopard skin. The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to a hotel raid by the Pauri senior superintendent of police and his team.

Identified as Safri Lal, Surjan Lal, Roshan Lal, and Basantu Lal, the suspects were accused of illegal wildlife trade. Safri Lal and Basantu Lal, who are uncle and nephew from Chapad village, admitted to hunting the leopard months ago.

The duo planned to sell the skin to Roshan and Surjan Lal, both from Tehri district, for a substantial sum. Authorities charged the group under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, underscoring continued efforts to combat wildlife trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026