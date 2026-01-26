Wildlife Smugglers Nabbed With Leopard Skin in Srinagar

In a significant crackdown on wildlife crime, police in Srinagar arrested four suspects found with a leopard skin. The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to a hotel raid by the Pauri senior superintendent of police and his team.

Identified as Safri Lal, Surjan Lal, Roshan Lal, and Basantu Lal, the suspects were accused of illegal wildlife trade. Safri Lal and Basantu Lal, who are uncle and nephew from Chapad village, admitted to hunting the leopard months ago.

The duo planned to sell the skin to Roshan and Surjan Lal, both from Tehri district, for a substantial sum. Authorities charged the group under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, underscoring continued efforts to combat wildlife trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)