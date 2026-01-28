Left Menu

Leadership Transition at Springer Nature: A New Era in Indian Research

Springer Nature announces a leadership change in its India research business, with Arend Kuester stepping in as Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi departs. Venkatesh played a crucial role in strengthening Springer Nature's presence in India. The transition signifies continued commitment to India's dynamic research market under Arend's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:08 IST
Springer Nature has announced a pivotal leadership transition in its India business, aiming to advance its strategic foothold in the burgeoning research market. With Managing Director Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi stepping down to pursue new opportunities, significant changes are underway within the company's operations in India.

Throughout Venkatesh's tenure, he notably enhanced Springer Nature's collaborations with researchers, institutions, and government bodies across India. His initiatives like the Research Ambassadors Programme and RISE have been instrumental in fostering robust relationships within the country's research ecosystem.

The baton is now passed to Arend Kuester, India Country Manager, who will lead Springer Nature's India research portfolio. This strategic shift underscores the company's intent to deepen its engagement and growth within the Indian research landscape, ensuring alignment with global strategies under Steven Inchcoombe's leadership.

