Punjabi-First Policy Revolutionizes Academia at Guru Nanak Dev University

Guru Nanak Dev University introduces a new policy requiring research to be submitted in both English and Punjabi, aiming to reconnect higher education with society. This initiative, part of the Punjabi-First Education, Research and Governance Policy 2026, emphasizes multilingualism and enhances accessibility for students and citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:35 IST
Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev University has taken a groundbreaking step by introducing a policy requiring research submissions in both English and Punjabi. This dual-language approach is part of the Punjabi-First Education, Research and Governance Policy 2026, striving to enhance accessibility and societal connection within higher education.

Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh emphasized the policy's aim to make research more accessible to Punjabi-speaking communities. The university is determined that Punjabi submissions uphold the same academic standards as those in English, ensuring that valuable insights are not limited by language barriers.

The policy supports students, especially from rural and border areas, empowering them to engage deeply with research. With research in various fields becoming available in Punjabi, the potential for broader public understanding and improved policymaking in Punjab is significant.

