Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Vague UGC Equity Regulations Amid Protests

The Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on the University Grants Commission's 2026 Equity Regulations, citing their vagueness and potential for misuse. Critics argue the rules narrowly define caste-based discrimination, excluding some from protection. The court suggested revising the guidelines and extended the 2012 regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:55 IST
Supreme Court Halts Vague UGC Equity Regulations Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the University Grants Commission's (UGC) 2026 Equity Regulations, citing concerns over their simplicity and susceptibility to misuse. The apex court's decision follows several petitions highlighting the regulations' restrictive definition of caste-based discrimination, which excludes certain categories from receiving institutional protection.

The court underscored the potential societal divide that could result if the matter went unaddressed. Student protests had erupted nationwide, demanding an immediate rollback of the regulations perceived as controversial. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and UGC, recommending an expert committee reassess the rule language.

Effective immediately, the 2012 regulations will stay active until a review is concluded. The current guidelines, mandating 'equity committees' within educational institutions, have faced criticism for their limited interpretation of caste-based discrimination, primarily encompassing the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), but excluding the 'general' or non-reserved categories. The court's intervention reflects ongoing debates on advancing equity across higher education landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026