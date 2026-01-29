Supreme Court Halts Vague UGC Equity Regulations Amid Protests

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the University Grants Commission's (UGC) 2026 Equity Regulations, citing concerns over their simplicity and susceptibility to misuse. The apex court's decision follows several petitions highlighting the regulations' restrictive definition of caste-based discrimination, which excludes certain categories from receiving institutional protection.

The court underscored the potential societal divide that could result if the matter went unaddressed. Student protests had erupted nationwide, demanding an immediate rollback of the regulations perceived as controversial. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and UGC, recommending an expert committee reassess the rule language.

Effective immediately, the 2012 regulations will stay active until a review is concluded. The current guidelines, mandating 'equity committees' within educational institutions, have faced criticism for their limited interpretation of caste-based discrimination, primarily encompassing the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), but excluding the 'general' or non-reserved categories. The court's intervention reflects ongoing debates on advancing equity across higher education landscapes.

