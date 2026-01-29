Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: Enhancing Secondary Education in India

The Economic Survey 2025-26 emphasizes the need to retain students beyond Class 8, highlighting low secondary enrolment rates in India. Structural imbalances between urban and rural schools result in significant dropout rates, demanding policy interventions for better resource optimization and enhanced learning outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:51 IST

  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2025-26 underscores an urgent need for retaining students in Indian schools beyond Class 8 due to low secondary enrolment rates. Despite improvements in early-level enrolment, the net enrolment rate for secondary education is alarmingly low at 52.2 percent, according to the survey presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The survey highlights disparities in school distribution, with a significant portion of rural schools offering only foundational-preparatory education, thus limiting opportunities for rural students to advance. While urban areas have a better share of secondary schools, rural areas face transition losses and higher dropout rates.

Efforts to improve infrastructure and teacher training, such as initiatives like Poshan Shakti Nirman and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, have contributed to enrolment gains. However, the focus must now widen to include learning outcomes. The survey calls for policy interventions aimed at expanding and integrating schools, upgrading class levels, and engaging communities for a more inclusive educational environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

