West Bengal's Progressive Shift: Model Papers Distribution & Curriculum Modernization

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has commenced the distribution of model question papers for the upcoming semester 4 state board exams for class 12 students, set to take place from February 12 to 27, according to an official announcement made Thursday.

Chiranjib Bhattacharya, President of WBCHSE, informed that these model papers, covering 22 subjects, are now accessible from the council's head office and five regional centers since January 27. However, the delay in distribution has sparked concerns among principals and science stream teachers, who argue this impacts students' effective preparation.

In response to these concerns, WBCHSE Secretary Priyadarshini Mallick stated that efforts to provide PDF versions online are being made to ensure quick access. Additionally, the curriculum is being modernized with updated science syllabi and the introduction of subjects like Artificial Intelligence, aligning with current technological trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)