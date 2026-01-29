As first state in Northeast, Mizoram observes 'Girls in Aviation Day'

In a significant move to break the glass ceiling in the aerospace sector, Mizoram on Thursday became the first state in the Northeast to host Girls in Aviation Day. The event, held at the state's Information and Public Relations department's Lianchhiari Run (Hall), was jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Women in Aviation International (WAI). The programme brought together students from high schools and higher secondary institutions across the region, transforming the venue into a hub for aspiring pilots, engineers, and aviation executives. Addressing a packed room of students, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana emphasised that Mizoram is no longer just a spectator in India's aviation growth. ''Mizoram holds a strategic position in the nation's regional aviation roadmap,'' he said. The minister also called for stronger collaborative efforts among the government, industry and professional bodies to ''unlock the full potential'' of the state's youth. The day was marked by high-energy interactive sessions where industry experts broke down emerging trends and technical ''best practices.'' For many students, the event served as a first-of-its-kind bridge between classroom theory and high-flying career opportunities. Officials said that the primary goal of the event was to bridge the gender gap and map out a sustainable future for women in the skies. CII Executive Officer Lalchhanhimi said the initiative is part of a broader commitment to fueling aviation-led development across the Northeast. Women in Aviation reaffirmed its focus on empowering women professionals and students through awareness, mentorship, and leadership opportunities, she said.

